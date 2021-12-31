Breakout Athletes: 15 Young, Talented Stars Who Made Most Of 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Each year comes a new group of driven athletes ready to make their mark on the world, giving us all a little bit of hope for a new generation of emerging talent.

While 2020 was a year of slow starts and wishful thinking, 2021 unleashed a drive like no other for athletes around the world to make an impact on the court, on the field and on the ice. Many diamonds in the rough did just that, and more, making sure their names were to be remembered.

A number of professional athletes — including those from the NFL, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PGA, Major League Baseball, soccer and tennis — emerged on scene and upped the competition all around.

Some claimed new titles and awards, while others came bursting onto the scene during their breakout campaigns. So, before the new year starts, let’s look back on 15 athletes who were driven, overcame adversity and took advantage of the sports world flourishing back to life in 2021.

NFL

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Bill Belichick knew what he was doing. The rookie QB has surpassed New England’s expectations when it comes to filling the shoes of Patriots legend Tom Brady. What’s most impressive, though, has been Jones’ seamless transition to the Patriots’ offense. Not an easy thing to do. Jones definitely is a contender to lead the Patriots through playoff adversity while being a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The linebacker from Penn State has been a key component in the transformation of the Cowboys’ defense. Parsons is on track to claim the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and already is in the same league as some of the NFL’s best pass rushers, like Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. In fact, Parsons is a viable candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

After being drafted by the Colts in 2020, Taylor had an average rookie season. Now, he’s the key component in Indianapolis’ dangerous rushing attack. Taylor’s versatility and speed make it nearly impossible to tackle the 22-year-old. He’s put together an MVP-esque résumé in 2021.