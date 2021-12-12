Brian Hoyer Comparison Reveals How Bad Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Really Are

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Lawrence certainly hasn’t been playing like the No. 1 overall pick so far in his rookie season. In fact, he hasn’t even been playing like a 36-year-old backup — and yes, there’s a specific one we have in mind.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday got shut out 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, the highly-touted Clemson product — who never lost a regular-season game at the high school or collegiate level — completed 24 of his 40 passes for 221 yards and was picked off four times. He never found the end zone.

He now has thrown just one passing touchdown in his last 196 (!!) pass attempts dating back to Week 9, which prompted a pretty hilarious comparison from NFL on CBS.

There’s another quarterback out there who also has thrown just one touchdown pass since Week 9 — New England Patriots backup Brian Hoyer, who did so in just three pass attempts (all completions) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Since Week 9



Trevor Lawrence Brian Hoyer

1 Pass TD 1

196 Pass Attempts 3 pic.twitter.com/JilhGTYGrU — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 12, 2021

To Lawrence’s credit, there are a lot of other things going wrong with the Jaguars right now. But this comparison is pretty rough.

Luckily for Lawrence, things have an opportunity to improve as the season nears its end, since he will face the Houston Texans and New York Jets over the next two weeks. But it will toughen up again with bouts against the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts to close the year.