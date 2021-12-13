Bruce Arians Didn’t Love One Aspect Of Tom Brady’s Game Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady had a pretty good game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, to say the least.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke the NFL record for all-time completions and threw his 700th career touchdown pass (combining regular- and postseason action) as the Bucs held off the Bills in a 33-27 overtime victory. But head coach Bruce Arians did have a criticism of Brady’s performance after the game.

Brady ran for 16 yards and seemed totally comfortable throwing his body into the Bills defense while on the run. Arians wasn’t amused.

“That’s enough of that (expletive),” Arians joked with reporters, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

That’s the most rushing yards for Brady since Dec. 8, 2019, when he rushed for 20 with the New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And even if Arians really shuts down the run game, at least Brady proved that he’s still got it when it comes to passing.