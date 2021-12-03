Bruce Arians Won’t Address Bucs Suspended Players Until They Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards are eligible to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 after the duo was suspended for lying about their vaccination status.

But will they play another game for the Bucs?

“Nothing has been decided,” head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday, per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

Well, that certainly sounds as if Brown and Edwards’ time in Tampa Bay is in jeopardy.

It’s worth noting that Arians made it clear when the Bucs signed Brown that he wouldn’t tolerate much and the wide receiver would have a short leash after a slew of off-field issues. The head coach’s message to Brown was to “be a team player or be gone” back in 2020, as well.

Lying about your vaccination probably falls under the umbrella of not being a team player, but only time will tell if Brown will catch another pass from Tom Brady this season.