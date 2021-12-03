Bruce Arians Won’t Address Bucs Suspended Players Until They Return

Arians told Brown in 2020 to 'be a team player or be gone"

by

Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards are eligible to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 after the duo was suspended for lying about their vaccination status.

But will they play another game for the Bucs?

“Nothing has been decided,” head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday, per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

Well, that certainly sounds as if Brown and Edwards’ time in Tampa Bay is in jeopardy.

It’s worth noting that Arians made it clear when the Bucs signed Brown that he wouldn’t tolerate much and the wide receiver would have a short leash after a slew of off-field issues. The head coach’s message to Brown was to “be a team player or be gone” back in 2020, as well.

Lying about your vaccination probably falls under the umbrella of not being a team player, but only time will tell if Brown will catch another pass from Tom Brady this season.

More Football:

NFL Odds: Westgate Superbook Favors Bills Over Patriots In Week 13
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Predictably Dismissive Of Patriots-Bills Weather Forecast
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger
Next Article

ESPN Writer Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 13 Game

Picked For You

Related