Bruce Cassidy Believes He Knows What Contributed To Taylor Hall’s Slow Start

A lack of production from several key contributors has been a major reason for the Boston Bruins’ mediocre start to the 2021-22 NHL season.

David Pastrnak has just eight goals in 26 goals, while Taylor Hall has amassed five. Pastrnak is hopeful the extended time off will help him get back on track and stop hitting the post. Fortunately for the forward, he pretty much has had the same linemates not just for this season, but the last few.

The same can’t be said for Hall, who’s seen time with several teammates in 26 games, but head coach Bruce Cassidy believes he knows the reason Hall’s been a little slow to start the season.

“For him, it’s who’s he best suited with, right?” Cassidy said over Zoom on Tuesday. “We’ve gone through that a little bit. We were going to put Charlie Coyle in that situation, and have for the most part, and it’s been hit or miss a little bit. Some of it’s been just moving some different pieces around on the other side because of injury.

“I think for Taylor finding the right centerman, but at the end of the day, he’s got to play his game no matter who’s in the middle of the ice with him, find ways to attack and generate a little more 5-on-5 play. He’s contributed a little bit on the power play, it’s that 5-on-5 play, secondary stuff that we could use out of him.”

Hall doesn’t believe he’s someone who’s “meant to stand” in front of the net, but knows he can do a better job when it’s his time to be there.

“I can do a better job of tracking down rebounds for scoring chances, maybe taking pucks to the dirty areas of the front of the net from behind the net, off the rush, instead of thinking shot from the outside,” Hall said. “Can I get inside and get a shot off somewhere around the crease? Those types of things.”