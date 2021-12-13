Bruce Cassidy Cracked Joke To Coaching Staff During COVID-19 Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

Two weeks was more than enough time away from the Boston Bruins for Bruce Cassidy.

The head coach missed the Bruins’ last six games after testing positive for COVID-19. He had “two or three” rough days symptom-wise, but otherwise was just living in the weirdness of watching the team he coaches from afar.

With Cassidy out, it was assistant Joe Sacco, who had some prior head coaching experience with the Colorado Avalanche, who took over. The Bruins, in a key stretch of games, did a fine job under Sacco, going 3-1-2.

Back at practice Monday, though, Cassidy was quick to make clear he’s staying put.

“I told them, ‘It’s not your job yet.'” Cassidy quipped Monday morning.

He then offered some insight into how the whole process was managed.

“It was different, that’s for sure. It took me back to when I was coaching in Providence, I’d watch all the Bruins games, obviously with interest, but then that was it, when the game was over you’re back to your own group,” Cassidy said. “There was some contact with Joe between periods, the odd time, or Kevin . They’re in the heat of the battle, so I wasn’t going to bother them unless I saw something obvious. And then the power play, because I take a bigger role in that. So, I’d Zoom with the guys a couple times, every game day for power play, and then a couple times postgame to address a few things. You’re trying to stay involved but out of the way once the puck drops, right? They’ve got to make their decisions.