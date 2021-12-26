Bruce Cassidy Reveals When Tuukka Rask May Be Ready For Game Action

NESN Logo Sign In

January now is just days away which means speculation surrounding a potential Tuukka Rask return to the Boston Bruins will pick up even more steam.

Rask has been practicing at Warrior Ice Arena as he rehabs from undergoing hip surgery to repair a torn labrum over the summer. The veteran goalie is an unrestricted free agent without a contract, but has made it clear time and time again he wants to play for the Bruins.

While goaltending hasn’t been the Bruins’ biggest area of concern this season, it still could be better.

The door always has been open for Rask to return, and it sounds as if it’s getting closer to becoming a reality.

The Bruins returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 15 on Sunday afternoon and Rask was the first skater on the ice. Afterward, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he suspects Rask will be ready for game action in about three weeks.

That timeline brings us to about Jan. 12 after the B’s wrap up a three-game road trip in Montreal against the Canadiens.

“I was told that he might the early should be cleared to play would be when we get back from there,” Cassidy said. “That’s why that practice was important. I know that’s been discussed: How do we get him live action when we’re on the road and (have) limited practice. He would need that second week.