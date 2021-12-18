Bruins Among Teams NHL Shuts Down Until After Christmas Due To COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will get some time off ahead of Christmas.

The NHL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among several teams, including the Bruins, which forced it to postpone several games. Boston had Saturday and Thursday’s games impacted and were set to practice Saturday morning at Warrior Ice Arena before taking off for Ottawa to face the Senators.

But practice was canceled and the league announced the postponement of Boston’s games through Christmas, meaning Tuesday’s matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden also will not happen.

There are no makeup dates scheduled as of yet.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Anton Blidh, Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic are among the B’s players who have been in protocol. There also are two additional staff members.

The Bruins are set to resume play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 27 at TD Garden.