Bruins Assistant Coach Joe Sacco Discusses Bruins Victory Vs. Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins picked up one of their most important wins of the season Thursday night.

Boston faced off with the Edmonton Oilers and was able to walk out with a 3-2 win when Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season to give them the lead late in the third period.

Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco applauded his team for how they responded after the Oilers tied the game at 2-2.

For more on what Sacco had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.