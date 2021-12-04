Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Still Experiencing Mild Symptoms; Return Unknown

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy has been sidelined with COVID-19 for almost a week now, and it’s still unclear just when he will return.

The Boston Bruins head coach entered protocol Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. Cassidy was experiencing mild symptoms but was staying in touch with assistant coach Joe Sacco.

Player development coordinator Chris Kelly also entered protocol and was seen on the ice Saturday morning as the Bruins practiced. While that was an encouraging sign, and probably created some hope that Cassidy soon would emerge, that wasn’t the case.

Sacco provided an update on Cassidy after practice, noting he still has mild symptoms.

“He’s doing well, spoke with him this morning,” Sacco told reporters. “He;s waiting his time now and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

The Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday night before embarking on a West Coast road trip beginning Wednesday night.