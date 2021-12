NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins weren’t on their game Tuesday night.

Boston welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden, but could not make it a fight as Vegas won the game 4-1.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had his first game back from COVID-19 protocols and discussed the difficult loss afterward.

