Bruins Coach Joe Sacco Details How Team’s Kept Bruce Cassidy In Loop

The Boston Bruins currently are without the services of head coach Bruce Cassidy, but the transition has been smooth so far.

Longtime Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco is filling in for Cassidy while the head coach is in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, he recovers from COVID-19 and in the small sample size since has been in constant contact with the head coach.

“I’m in communication with Butch of course. Certainly we’re communicating a few times each day and he obviously has his input on the lineup and certain lines and other situational things that he wants to talk about,” Sacco said before the team’s tilt with the Nashville Predators on Thursday. “I’m in pretty much constant communication with Butch, but when the game starts it’s obviously a little bit different. But leading up to the game, all the preparation, we’re in contact with each other quite a bit. I want to make sure we’re on the same page and we are.”

It was announced Tuesday that Cassidy had tested positive for the virus and he has dealt with “mild symptoms” but feels “fine” overall. There currently isn’t a timetable set on Cassidy’s return, but if all goes well he may be able to join the squad at some point on their west coast road trip that begins Wednesday.