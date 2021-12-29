Bruins’ Craig Smith Had Mild Symptoms During Bout With COVID-19

Smith was one of many Bruins who tested positive

Craig Smith was the first Bruins player to enter COVID-19 protocol this season at the beginning of December before Boston had a full-blown outbreak.

The forward since has returned and has been practicing with the Bruins as they prepare for their first game since Dec.15 on Jan. 1 at TD Garden. Smith, like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, experienced symptoms during his bout with the virus.

“Chills for a little bit, cough,” Smith said over Zoom after Wednesday’s practice. “Felt more like a sinus infection, and that was it.”

Smith noted that he just let it “run its course.”

Charlie Coyle is the lone B’s player in the protocol at present after entering the day after Christmas. The Bruins are slated to get back to game action against the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day.

