Bruins’ Current Situation Is Pivotal Moment For Both This Season, Beyond

The opportunity facing some Boston Bruins players right now is one few have gotten.

Six players, five forwards and one goalie, are in the COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday afternoon. Three of them — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith — play in the top six. That’s a lot of minutes up for grabs Thursday night and beyond.

And in many ways, this upcoming stretch of games could represent a watershed moment for the Bruins not just in terms of their season, but their long-term vision altogether.

From the micro level, the Bruins need to play well in this current stretch of games. Their next three opponents are some of the worst teams in the NHL right now, and this is a huge opportunity to bank points. Take care of business, and the Bruins should be firmly in the playoff picture. Stumble, and the scratching and clawing will continue.

But this situation, where the Bruins will have to play so many youngsters, is largely unfamiliar for Boston teams of late since it’s been in a win-now position. Those generally aren’t the teams that will trot out young players, let them fight through their mistakes and be better for it. No, if someone isn’t able to hack it from the second they hop over the boards, they’ll get stapled to the bench, rightly or wrongly

Right now though, the Bruins have no choice but to play some of these guys, and play them a lot. Over the last day, the Bruins have called up Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen and Jesper Froden, as well as goalie Kyle Keyser.

Studnicka and Steen are expected to start Thursday’s game on the second line, while Froden will be on the fourth unit. All of that is subject to change as head coach Bruce Cassidy tries to find a fit.