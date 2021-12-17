Bruins Doing ‘Very Best’ To Deal With COVID Outbreak, Slow Spread

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins currently are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that could impact the team moving forward.

Boston only had 11 forwards in its 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night after emergency call-up Oskar Steen was the latest player to test positive for COVID-19, less than an hour before puck drop. Steen joined Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and goaltender Jeremy Swayman along with two staff members.

The Bruins lost to the Islanders on Thursday, but after the game head coach Bruce Cassidy still praised the squad for their effort and fight despite everything going on.

Boston netminder Linus Ullmark discussed the team’s mindset after the loss with the outbreak going on and how they are addressing it.

“I think the best way to do it is roll with the punches. This is just out of our control. We do everything we have to do, everybody is following the protocols that’s been from the league,” Ullmark said. “So it’s just unfortunate when this happens but I can certainly say that we are doing our very best to not have it spread to more guys.”

An outbreak certainly isn’t what the team wanted — especially with a trip to Canada scheduled for this weekend — but at least it sounds like the team is staying positive throughout it all.