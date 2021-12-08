Bruins’ First-Round Pick Fabian Lysell Named to Sweden’s World Junior Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

A member of the Boston Bruins organization will represent their country in the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with Fabian Lysell being named to Sweden’s roster.

The 18-year-old winger was picked 21st overall by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Fabian is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with Fabian throughout the development process,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in August after signing Lysell to an entry-level deal.

Lysell had an assist in two preseason games with the Bruins in the fall.

Since then, he’s scored nine goals and 17 assists (26 points) for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

World Juniors play gets going on Dec. 26, and you can catch Lysell and Sweden take on Russia at 1:30 p.m. ET.