Bruins Focus: Odds, Preview For Games Vs. Canucks, Oilers, Flames

The Boston Bruins are preparing to head north of the border for a three-game week in Canada.

Boston will take on the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks in what’s sure to be an entertaining week for the Bruins who have points in their last four games.

They will be a bit shorthanded, though. Head coach Bruce Cassidy won’t make the trip due to Canada’s COVID-19 protocols, Tomas Nosek won’t travel for at least Wednesday’s game and there are a slew of players who are battling non-COVID illnesses.

Boston is coming off an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and has a perfect chance to get back in the win column against three teams that

Let’s take a look at the week ahead:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Vancouver Canucks at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 9 at Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 11 at Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

Brad Marchand returns from his three-game suspension and is expected to take his spot on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. He’ll certainly be a welcome addition as the B’s look to keep their point streak alive against a Canucks team that has won three of its last four, including a 4-0 shutout Monday night.

The Oilers are in a bit of a mediocre stretch, losing their last three to the Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild. They defeated the Bruins in their first meeting this season, but Edmonton has scored five goals this stretch and hasn’t amassed a win since Dec. 1.