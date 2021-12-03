Bruins Get Back On Track With Huge Shutout Win Against Predators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had a great team showing in their bounce-back victory.

Boston went down to Nashville for a matchup with the Predators and walked out with a 2-0 win to improve to 7-1-0 following a loss.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he wasn’t able to score, he did have five shots on net, leading all forwards in time on ice as the first line looked lively all night long.

