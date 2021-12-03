Bruins Get Back On Track With Huge Shutout Win Against Predators

It was a great team win for the Black and Gold

by

The Boston Bruins had a great team showing in their bounce-back victory.

Boston went down to Nashville for a matchup with the Predators and walked out with a 2-0 win to improve to 7-1-0 following a loss.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he wasn’t able to score, he did have five shots on net, leading all forwards in time on ice as the first line looked lively all night long.

For more on Pastrnak’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Bruins Acting Head Coach Joe Sacco Gives Injury Update On Jakub Zboril
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
Previous Article

Brian Kelly Somehow Adopted Southern Accent Since Accepting LSU Job
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman ‘On Top Of It’ In Best Game Of Season

Picked For You

Related