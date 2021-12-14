Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are set to embark on a six-game stretch that will take them to Dec. 23, and pulling out wins in those games just became far more difficult.

Brad Marchand and Craig Smith both landed in the COVID-19 protocol Tuesday ahead of the B’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith didn’t go to Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday, but Marchand did and was a full participant in morning skate before he was placed in the protocol later in the day.

When it was just Smith out, Jake DeBrusk was skating on the second line right wing. But with Marchand now out of the equation, Taylor Hall seems ticketed for first line left wing duty. Erik Haula and Nick Foligno seem most likely to take over on the second line left wing. If the Bruins roll with Haula, it would allow for more forwards to play on their natural side.

Karson Kuhlman figures to draw into the lineup unless the Bruins make a call-up from Providence and slot that player in.

Nic Roy and Shea Theodore are game-time decisions for Vegas.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (14-8-2)

Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Erik Haula–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman

Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Curtis Lazar