Bruins Injuries: Latest On Charlie Coyle, Matt Grzelcyk, Linus Ullmark

The Boston Bruins will head north of the border for a three-game set, but will have to do shorthanded.

There are several players dealing with non-COVID illnesses and missed Tuesday’s practice. Couple that with injuries and it leaves a few holes in your roster.

The good news, though, is that even though Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk did not practice at Warrior Ice Arena the last two days, the duo will travel to Canada. The same can’t be said for Tomas Nosek, who will stay behind with an illness. He may join the team for the final two games of the week, but that’s to be determined.

Linus Ullmark, Charlie McAvoy and Anton Blidh also skated in full and will travel with the team. Blidh has been dealing with an injury sustained in November and has been skating in full. With Nosek not traveling, he may make his return Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is feeling better but won’t be with the Bruins for the trip to Canada.

Patrice Bergeron practiced Tuesday after having his nose reset. The center was spotted wearing a full shield.

As for Jakub Zboril, who suffered a lower-body injury after taking a hard hit into the boards, he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.