Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman ‘On Top Of It’ In Best Game Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman had arguably the best game of his career Thursday night.

The young Bruins goaltender was perfect in his effort as Boston got back in the win column with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Swayman recorded his first shutout of the 2021-22 NHL season in the process and also recorded a new career-high in saves as he stopped all 42 shots he faced on the night from the Predators.

After the game, Bruins acting head coach Joe Sacco had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old netminder.

“He was tracking pucks very well tonight. Certainly I think it was one of his better games and we needed him. When they pushed he came up with some big saves,” Sacco said via team-provided audio. “We had some good opportunities down the other end too, their goalie made some timely saves too. We hit a few posts, but Swayman was on top of it tonight.”

The goaltender certainly was pleased with the win and his performance afterward.

“I wasn’t chasing pucks. It was a good week of practice the two games I didn’t start so I was definitely focusing on that and thought it came out to play tonight. It was nice.”