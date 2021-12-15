Bruins Notes: Slow Start Digs Deep Hole For Boston Vs. Golden Knights

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins fell 4-1 on Tuesday night in what felt like a textbook trap game.

Boston was coming off a three-game win streak, getting at least a point in five of its last six games to close out a West Coast swing. After all that travel, and a few positive COVID-19 tests to throw off their game plan, the Bruins didn’t come out with the energy they needed to sustain for 60 minutes.

“Mentally, it costs us tonight. We need to we need to play a better first period, a safer first period with what we’ve got going on,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game, joining the team after a stint in health and safety protocols himself.

“I think early on, mentally, it took us a while to check in. And that could be a number of things. I wasn’t on the road trip, but I understand there was a lot of travel, some late nights and I think it will catch up to you and that’s why getting through the first period was really important for us to get our legs under us, get back into our hockey mode. We weren’t able to do that. Part of that was execution obviously.”

Goalie Jeremy Swayman was victim to some unlucky bounces that saw the Golden Knights go up 2-0 in the first period.

From there, Boston’s slow start turned into a deeper hole. The Bruins gave up another one before the end of the period before Vegas took a 4-0 lead in the second.

Despite a bit of a burst to start the third, with a goal from Patrice Bergeron to avoid the shutout, it was too little too late.