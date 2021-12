NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins placed another player in COVID-19 protocol Tuesday afternoon.

Boston announced Brad Marchand was placed in protocol along with Craig Smith. Smith didn’t participate in practice, but Marchand was on the ice with the team at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Bruins on Saturday played the Calgary Flames, who have nine players in the league’s protocol.

Boston is set to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at TD Garden.