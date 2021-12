NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins fought hard Saturday but ultimately fell short in an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The B’s battled it out despite missing a few key players as well as head coach Bruce Cassidy. Boston erased a two-goal deficit and Jeremy Swayman saved 22 of 25 shots. In the end, Tampa Bay won with an overtime goal from Steven Stamkos.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.