Bruins Unsure When Bruce Cassidy Will Be Back Behind Bench

The wait continues for the return of Bruce Cassidy.

The Boston Bruins head coach remains in the COVID-19 protocols as of Wednesday morning, one day after it was announced he had entered them. His symptoms are mild, and in the interim, assistant coach Joe Sacco, who does have previous NHL head coaching experience with the Colorado Avalanche, has taken over lead coaching duties.

Sacco on Wednesday morning indicated that, as of now, there’s no timetable for Cassidy to return.

“I think it’s still up in the air,” Sacco told reporters. “I don’t have any timetable as far as that goes. Hopefully soon, but as far as I’ve been told there’s no timetable just yet.

“As far as I was told last night, it was still mild symptoms from him. He’s feeling OK, which is good, it’s not taking him down.”

That rules Cassidy out for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators. The Bruins also are scheduled to play Saturday at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning before heading out on a west coast road trip that begins next Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.