Bruins Using Tomas Nosek As Jack Of All Trades, And He’s Fine With That

Tomas Nosek has played 19 games this season and he’s already logged north of 30 minutes ice time with six different Boston Bruins forwards.

Allow that to underscore just how much of a Swiss Army Knife the Bruins see him as.

Whether it’s on the left wing or at center, on the second, third, or fourth lines (he’s played on all three), the Bruins have used Nosek in a number of different roles already. It’s not because they can’t find a spot for him, rather they trust him to get the job done wherever they put him.

In Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, it’ll be on the fourth line, where he’s expected to center Jake DeBrusk and Curtis Lazar.

Nosek has spent much of his NHL career in a bottom-six role, so he knows shuffling goes with the territory.

“Bottom six guys always rotate a lot, so I’m used to it,” Nosek told reporters after Thursday’s morning skate. “It’s nothing new, I can play whatever. I have no problem with that.”

Still, with each change comes a different responsibility. When he’s on the fourth line, it’s a checking role. On the second, he is tasked with being more of an offensive player, while it’s somewhere in the middle on the third line. Then, of course, comes the change in responsibilities when he’s centering versus playing on the wing.