Bruins Without These Three Players Ahead Of Matchup With Oilers

The Boston Bruins are down a defenseman and two fourth-liners for Thursday night, according to pregame updates from acting-head coach Joe Sacco.

Brandon Carlo was ruled out in the hours leading up to their tilt with the Edmonton Oilers, listed as “day-to-day” with a lower body injury. John Moore will replace him on Boston’s second defensive line alongside Matt Grzelcyk.

On the offensive end, Curtis Lazar and Oskar Steen are out too.

As a result, Jake DeBrusk will be play left wing on the third line with Erik Haula and Nick Foligno, while Trent Frederic centers Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman who both were inserted into Thursday’s pairings.

Linus Ullmark gets the start between the pipes.

Puck drop between Boston and Edmonton is at 9 p.m. ET, with an hour pregame coverage live on NESN leading up to the game.