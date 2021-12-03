Bruins Wrap: Boston Gets Back On Track In Dominant Win Vs. Predators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column Thursday night with a dominant 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bruins’ improved to 12-8, while the Predators dropped to 12-10-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins’ secondary scoring certainly got the job done in the win over Nashville. In recent years one of the biggest questions surrounding Boston is the fact that its top line typically seems to carry the majority of the offensive load.

On Thursday night that wasn’t the case and both of the squad’s goals actually came from elsewhere. Jake DeBrusk got the scoring started for the Bruins in the first period and defenseman Brandon Carlo doubled the lead with his second goal of the 2021-22 campaign in the second period.

The Bruins already are thin at forward with Brad Marchand serving a three-game suspension and when the team needed other players to step up the most they did so against the Predators.

STARS OF THE GAME

— DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board early and it ultimately would be all they needed Thursday. Things obviously have been a little tense lately for the young winger after requesting a trade from Boston, but he still stepped up for the squad against the Predators.