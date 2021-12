NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Zegras played hockey at Boston University, but perhaps he could have played on the lacrosse team, too.

The second-year forward helped the Anaheim Ducks get on the board against the Buffalo Sabres with the craziest assist. From behind the net, he flipped the puck to forward Sonny Milano, who met it in the air and deflected it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The assist was the 16th of the season for Zegras, who has appeared in 24 games for the Ducks this season.