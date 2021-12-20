C.J. Miles Tweets About Destiny Ahead Of Rumored Celtics Move

Miles has spent almost two years trying to return to the NBA

Has divine intervention taken C.J. Miles to the Boston Celtics?

The free agent NBA guard tweeted a short and apparently thankful message Monday via Twitter amid reports claiming he’s set to join the Celtics on a hardship exception. Miles hasn’t been on an NBA roster since the Washington Wizards waived him in January 2020, but his long road back to the Association will end if the Celtics do end up signing him.

“Gods Plan?,” Miles tweeted along with a praying-hands emoji.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday Miles is in Boston undergoing testing. A tweet Miles’ wife shared Monday suggests he’ll join the C’s on a 10-day contract.

Seven Celtics players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, leaving Boston shorthanded for a week in which they’re scheduled to play three games.

