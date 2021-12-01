NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Neely knows a thing or two about mixing it up with a Lemieux, so this weekend’s ordeal involving Brendan Lemieux brought back one memory, in particular, for the Boston Bruins legend.

The Los Angeles Kings winger was suspended five games Tuesday for biting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during a fight.

The ordeal, understandably, incensed Tkachuk, who after the game went scorched earth on Lemieux, basically saying that he’s a joke, brickhead and awful teammate and that nobody wants to play with him. It was a diatribe on a level we seldom see nowadays.

Neely used to have his own battles with Lemieux’s dad, Claude. He was asked during the first intermission Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bruins broadcast if the Lemiuex-Tkachuk incident bringing back any memories.

Neely had a zinger ready to go.

“Some of the quotes did,” he chuckled back.

Fair.