Cam Neely Provides Latest Update On Where Things Stand With Tuukka Rask

Since Tuukka Rask underwent surgery this summer he always was expected to be ready by January and February.

Well, now that January is mere days away and the Boston Bruins certainly could use some help in the goaltending department, it’s no surprise more questions get asked about Rask’s status.

The veteran goalie is an unrestricted free agent, but has made it clear he wants to play with the Bruins. Rask has been practicing at Warrior Ice Arena and has ramped up his workouts throughout the month of December.

Bruins president Cam Neely on Wednesday spoke to the media and was asked about where things stand with the netminder.

“I know (general manager) Don (Sweeney) and Tuukka’s agent have had some discussions. I don’t think they’ve talked contract just yet,” Neely said over Zoom. “Certainly want to see Tuukka ramp up in practice and whatnot. So unfortunately with what’s gone on with the pause here, he’s not getting NHL shots on him right now. I think that’s what he was looking forward to was to get ramped up a little bit more these last few weeks in December and early January.”

Warrior Ice Arena remains closed during the brief pause through Christmas, so Rask, nor the rest of the Bruins, are able to get on the ice.

If all goes well and players begin to test negative for COVID-19, the Bruins will be back in action Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. The good news for Rask is that Warrior should reopen then, too, so he will be able to continue his workouts.