Can Mac Jones Carry Patriots? Michael Irvin Has Doubts About Quarterback

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin believes Mac Jones is a nice complement to the New England Patriots, but still has his doubts about whether the rookie quarterback can really lead the charge.

Irvin, speaking on NFL Network’s pregame coverage before Saturday night’s game between the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, was asked whether he thinks the first-round pick can “carry” the team. And while Jones has been impressive during the first 13 games of the season, and it’s reflected by his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Irvin still was hesitant in his outlook.

“The question was ‘Can Mac Jones carry this team?’,” Irvin said alongside fellow analyst Steve Smith, as shared by USA Today’s Henry McKenna. “… No, Mac Jones cannot carry this team. But he can be the director from the quarterback position of this team. He can turn around and hand the ball off, for a team that plays great defense.

“We haven’t seen Mac Jones carry this team. That’s what Indy is talking about making him do tonight,” Irvin continued. “They said, they want to see him carry this team, carry this team, in just one game. We’re talking about carrying through the playoffs. We’ll find out tonight if he can carry through just one game.”

Irvin likely is referencing a comment from Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke earlier in the week. Okereke shared how the Colts would try to make Jones beat Indianapolis through the air — sending somewhat of a shot at the No. 15 overall pick — while limiting New England on the ground. Jones, however, didn’t have much of a response to those comments.

The Patriots will take on the Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET.