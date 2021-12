NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Boudreau is back in the NHL and is off to a solid start.

The Vancouver Canucks hired Bruce Boudreau as their new head coach and in their first game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, they picked up a 4-0 win.

The Boston Bruins kick off their road trip Wednesday night as they take on Boudreau’s Canucks.

