Celtics Cancel Shootaround After Al Horford, Grant Williams Enter COVID-19 Protocol

The C's host the Warriors on Friday night

COVID-19 has been making its way through the NBA, and the Boston Celtics are the latest team to feel that impact.

The Boston Celtics on Friday canceled their shootaround and media availability after it was announced Al Horford and Grant Williams entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol. They join Jabari Parker, who was added Thursday.

The trio will not play for the Celtics on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Horford tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

