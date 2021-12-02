NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Celtics center Enes Freedom entered Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, his first contest since legally changing his name and becoming a United States citizen, and those at TD Garden were ecstatic to see him.

Freedom entered the game for Robert Williams with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter and was treated to a loud ovation from those in attendance. He showed his appreciation by lifting his first in the air.

You can watch the reaction here, courtesy of Celtics reporter Taylor Snow:

Celtics Nation gets loud for Enes Freedom as he checks in for the first time pic.twitter.com/ahJ5l4AoD8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 2, 2021

The 29-year old changed his legal name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom when he became a United States citizen on Monday.