Celtics ‘Hit Hard’ But Will ‘Keep It Moving’ As They Deal With COVID-19

The Boston Celtics may be shorthanded Friday night, but it still sounds like head coach Ime Udoka is confident in his squad.

The Celtics currently are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has five players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser — but will look to get back above .500 as they take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden to open the weekend.

Prior to the game, Udoka spoke about the impact COVID-19 currently is having in the locker room, but didn’t sound too blown away by it.

“Obviously it will affect the lineups and starting rotations but it’s something that the rest of the league is dealing with as well. We’ve been hit hard at times this year whether it’s COVID early or injuries and so we should have some practice with guys in and out. We’ll keep it moving like the rest of the league has,” Udoka said. “It’s something that everybody is playing through and so you’ve seen in Chicago and Brooklyn and other teams hit with it. We were trying to avoid that but it seems inevitable at times for everybody and so we have to tinker with the lineups and matchups but like I said we have other guys who are able and will get more minutes.”

The Celtics obviously are dealing with a serious issue at hand, but as they take on the Warriors still should have a chance, especially with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all healthy for the tilt.