Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Out Vs. Clippers, Will Miss Fourth Straight Game

The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for the fourth consecutive game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced.

Brown was ruled out with right hamstring tightness, the same injury that has hindered the Boston star throughout the season. He missed an eight-game stretch in November and played in five games since his return, though he noted after his first game back (Nov. 22 against the Houston Rockets) that he didn’t feel entirely healthy.

Brown hasn’t played through the first three games of Boston’s ongoing West Coast road swing, missing games against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to Brown, Bruno Fernando is listed as doubtful for the contest due to low back spasms, while Jabari Parker is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Both players were ruled out Tuesday against the Lakers.

Celtics-Clippers tips off Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.