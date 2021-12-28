Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart Questionable With Five In Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue to receive reinforcements from health and safety protocols, but have added another player to their injury report with guard Marcus Smart.

Smart has been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right hand laceration.

The Celtics now have five players in health and safety protocols headlined by Jayson Tatum, who will miss a second straight game. Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, CJ Miles and Bruno Fernando will be the other four players sidelined.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued:



Marcus Smart (right hand laceration) – QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2021

Boston is fresh off a bad loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in a game that head coach Ime Udoka noted was one of the poorest losses of the campaign. Jaylen Brown took responsibility for the loss, which he agreed was one of the worst of the season.

The Celtics return to TD Garden to host the Clippers with the game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.