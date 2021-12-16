Celtics’ Jabari Parker Enters NBA Health And Safety Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics on Thursday placed Jabari Parker in health and safety protocols.

Neither Parker nor Romeo Langford were at practice due to illness Thursday, but Parker is the only player listed on the injury report for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping all of professional sports, Parker is the only player the Celtics have in protocols after getting Josh Richardson back on Wednesday. Head coach Ime Udoka, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown all have dealt with stints in protocols, but many NBA teams have been decimated by the virus this week, causing the league to reconsider its protocols.

More than 60 players now have entered health and safety protocols, with no end in sight.

Two Chicago Bulls games had to be postponed already, and we’ll see if that’s the end of it.