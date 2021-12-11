Celtics Legend Bill Russell’s Last Jersey Just Sold For Unbelievable Price

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Russell is auctioning off some memorabilia and the market is robust to say the least.

The Boston Celtics legend is auctioning off everything from signed shoes and Wheaties boxes, to his Olympic gold medal and even his honorary degree from Harvard University. Russell also is selling off two of his 11 NBA championship rings as well as other rings from his career. One item that has drawn a significant buzz is his final game-worn jersey he wore in the 1969 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The jersey reached a price of $400,000 online before the live in-person auction began Friday at TD Garden and the price continued to skyrocket with the No. 6 jersey eventually being sold for over $1.1 million, according to WHDH-TV, 7news’ Jonathan Hall.

This jersey, Russell?s last, is from the 1969 NBA final. It went for over $1.1 million including the auctioneer?s 17% take. pic.twitter.com/9HzgEsng7N — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 10, 2021

Whoever just bought that jersey definitely has some spare cash laying around.