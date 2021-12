NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not often you see a Marcus Smart putback dunk.

But when you do, you know it’s going to be good.

The Boston Celtics traveled to Utah to take on the Jazz at Vivint Arena on Friday night to begin an important West Coast trip. Despite a 137-130 loss, Smart had the highlight of the night as he slammed home a putback dunk over three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

You can check out the video below:

Now that’s just impressive, even in a loss.