Celtics Won’t Face These Two Stars On West Coast Trip Starting Friday

The Boston Celtics have a tough West Coast trip ahead of them starting Friday, but it may have gotten a little easier.

The Celtics hit the road Friday and begin the trip with a date with the Utah Jazz. They follow that up with bouts against the Portland Trailblazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns before returning home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 13.

On paper the schedule certainly looks like a grind, but the Celtics won’t have to face either LeBron James or Damian Lillard. The Lakers forward was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday night, while the Trailblazers guard will miss some time due to lower abdominal tendinopathy, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The Celtics also might not face Devin Booker who suffered a minor hamstring injury Tuesday night, but that isn’t set in stone.

Before the Celtics can start thinking of the difficult trip, they need to get through the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Boston enters the clash winners of four of its last six contests, including Sunday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Through 21 games the Celtics sit at 11-10 — good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference — prior to their Wednesday night tilt.