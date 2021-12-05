Celtics Wrap: Back In Win Column With 145-117 Beating Of Trail Blazers

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston is back in the win column. And it looks like they’re having fun!

After dropping a heartbreaker in Utah to start of a West Coast road trip, the Celtics have now won three of their last four games thanks to a 145-117 result over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Celtics improve to 13-11 on the season, while the Blazers drop to 11-13.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Things aren’t gong great in Portland right now, but we don’t have to get into the Damian Lillard situation. With that, Boston used it as an opportunity to pull of a betting upset and give the young guys some run. That led to some interesting lineups, to say the least. One of which invited the Blazers to go off a 23-6 rally in the second that demolished their lead.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schröder each had 30-point games, and some large lineups kept Portland at bay without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in the starting lineup. Shooting their highest 3-point percentage of the year (56.8%) certainly helped, but take it with a grain of salt against Portland.

STARS OF THE GAME