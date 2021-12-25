Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows Lead Late, Falls To Bucks On Christmas

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics looked like they were going to earn a massive win for much of the game Saturday, but the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks were too much late as they earned a 117-113 win at Fiserv Forum.

The Celtics’ record fell to 16-17 with the win, while the Bucks fell to 22-13.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics took control of the game early Saturday and pretty much controlled the action from start to finish but the Bucks took their first lead of the game with under five minutes remaining and stole the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for Milwaukee and dominated per usual finishing the night with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Boston’s defense was the key in the first half but struggled to begin the second half — which has been common for the team so far this season — and allowed 43 points in the third quarter alone. The Celtics’ defense looked solid once again in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks’ defense was too much and smothered Boston’s offense and held it to just x points to complete the comeback.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown was a beast for the Celtics on Saturday despite the loss. He came out on fire and scored 14 points in the first quarter and finished the day with a stat line of 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and one chipped tooth.

— Jayson Tatum also stuffed the stat sheet for Boston in the loss finishing the game with 25 points as well to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.