Celtics Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight In Heartbreaking Fashion

It seemed very promising Monday night for the Boston Celtics, but a second-half collapse once again did them in as they fell to the severely shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, 108-103.

With the loss the Celtics fell to 16-18, while Minnesota improved to 16-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics built a big lead early and then surrendered it down the stretch. Boston had an 11-point halftime lead and at points looked like it was poised to blow out a Timberwolves team that was missing four of its five starters and eight players overall but it continued to let Minnesota stick around.

The Timberwolves stormed back in the second half and took a lead in the final quarter after opening with a 14-2 run, and would maintain the momentum for the rest of the contest to earn the win. Boston was undermanned themselves with nine players missing the game due to a mixture of COVID-19 and injuries, but blowing big leads is a trend it has shown all season.

Boston did the same Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks after building an early 15-point lead then falling a part in the second half.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown stuffed the scoresheet for the Celtics, leading the way with 26 points. He also nabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. It was Brown’s sixth straight game with 20 or more points since returning from a hamstring injury midway through December.