Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Out Win Vs. 76ers Despite Poor Offensive Night

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers set high-scoring basketball back a decade at TD Garden on Wednesday, but, as they say, a win is a win, and Boston earned just that with a 88-87 verdict.

Boston improved to 12-10 while Philadelphia fell to 11-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics could have used an encouraging and complete performance prior to leaving for a five-game Western Conference road trip, and given the fact they had their full complement of players with Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, it seemed in the cards. That, however, proved to be the case only on the defensive end despite the fact Boston started strong through the first six minutes.

The ball movement and open looks then started to become less frequent, all while flat-out missed shots clearly played a role. The Celtics, after all, shot 42.6% from the field with 12 turnovers during the first three quarters. They finished they game shooting 41.8%, but recorded 18 assists on 33 baskets.

Of course, it’s worth noting how Boston, again, played well defensively. And it held Philadelphia to a brutal 37.1% from the field — and while some of those, like the C’s, were just missed opportunities, Boston’s efforts were rewarded.

STARS OF THE GAME

— On a night where there wasn’t much going, Celtics star Jayson Tatum once again led the team in scoring. Tatum finished with 26 points on 9-for-20 from the field, but did add 16 rebounds to go along with two assists.