Chargers Receiver Keenan Allen Placed On NFL’s COVID-19/Reserve List

NESN Logo Sign In

Keenan Allen is the latest NFL star to be placed on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver was placed on the reserve list Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chargers? WR Keenan Allen placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Allen impressed for the Chargers in the their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with five catches and two touchdowns but now must sit out at least 10 days, unless he delivers multiple negative COVID-19 tests spread out over a 24-hour span.

The 29-year-old reportedly is vaccinated against the virus and currently is listed as “day-to-day.” This is the second time he has missed time with COVID-19 as he missed the Chargers’ 2020 season finale after being placed on the reserve list.