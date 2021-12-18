Charlie Woods Breaks Out Best Tiger Impression After Nailing Putt

NESN Logo Sign In

Although it once seemed impossible, Tiger Woods is back on a golf course.

The 15-time major champion suffered a life-threatening accident just 10 months ago but already is playing again as him and his 12-year-old son Charlie take part in the PNC Championship. The tournament features father/child duos and this is the second straight year the pair has taken part.

Charlie did his best impression of his dad Saturday afternoon after drilling an impressive putt in front of Justin Thomas.

You can check out a clip of it below:

Just practicing, but still a competition.



Charlie Woods let his dad and @JustinThomas34 know. ? pic.twitter.com/nhAysRPkAF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021

It looks like he has a big future ahead of him.