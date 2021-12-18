Charlie Woods Breaks Out Best Tiger Impression After Nailing Putt

Charlie did his best impression of his dad

by

Although it once seemed impossible, Tiger Woods is back on a golf course.

The 15-time major champion suffered a life-threatening accident just 10 months ago but already is playing again as him and his 12-year-old son Charlie take part in the PNC Championship. The tournament features father/child duos and this is the second straight year the pair has taken part.

Charlie did his best impression of his dad Saturday afternoon after drilling an impressive putt in front of Justin Thomas.

You can check out a clip of it below:

It looks like he has a big future ahead of him.

More Golf:

Charlie Woods Breaks Out Best Tiger Impression After Nailing Putt
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Previous Article

The Cardinals have placed DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Next Article

The Rams have activated Odell Beckham and Darrell Henderson from COVID-19 protocols

Picked For You

Related