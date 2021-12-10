Steelers’ Chase Claypool Roasted By Everyone For Clock-Killing Showboating In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Claypool certainly isn’t the reason the Pittsburgh Steelers lost Thursday night, but he definitely didn’t help the case in the final minute.

Pittsburgh’s comeback effort fell short, as they dropped the Week 14 opener to the Minnesota Vikings on “Thursday Night Football.”

That the Steelers even got to a point where this is a story is impressive. Pittsburgh trailed 23-0 at halftime but clawed back to get within eight points late in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger had his team driving down the field into Minnesota territory, hoping to find the end zone and give the team a chance to force overtime with a two-point conversion.

On a pivotal fourth-and-1 at the 43-yard line with 43 seconds to play, Roethlisberger kept the play alive by finding Claypool on a slant. An 8-yard pitch-and-catch extended the drive and Pittsburgh in business. For whatever reason, though, Claypool got up after being tackled at the 35-yard line and celebrated his accomplishment. He was sure to point to signal his first down and took his time getting up off the ground and back to the line of scrimmage.

Pittsburgh had no timeouts, so the clock was ticking. As Claypool celebrated, his teammates rushed toward the new line of scrimmage and tried to get the ball back to the hash mark. Because Claypool wasn’t on that same page, the ball actually bounced away before it could be spotted, costing Pittsburgh valuable seconds.

The Vikings tackled Claypool with 39 seconds to play. Pittsburgh didn’t spike the ball and kill the clock until there were 24 seconds left. You could easily argue Claypool cost the team at least 10 seconds which would be good for at least one extra play. Obviously, though, the Steelers eventually ran out of time and couldn’t get in the end zone to tie the game.

What’s just as bad for Claypool is he could be seen freaking out at guard Trai Turner after the spike. Turner was the offensive lineman who hustled to Claypool and tried to get the ball back so it could be set. He basically grabbed Claypool, who didn’t appear to love that and even appeared to be jawing at Turner as the ball was set before the spike.